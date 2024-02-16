Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah in contention to play against Brentford on Saturday

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Mohamed Salah could play against Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday after recovering from a hamstring injury. The Egypt international has been out for a month since sustaining the injury at the Africa Cup of Nations. Salah’s return to fitness is a boost to Liverpool after injury to Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago Alcantara and Dominik Szoboszlai. Klopp dismissed suggestions that setbacks for those players could be attributed to them returning too soon after injury.

