Liverpool forward Luis Diaz scores second-half hat trick in 4-0 rout of Bayer Leverkusen

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Luis Diaz scored a brilliant second-half hat trick as Liverpool routed German champion Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 in the Champions League. The Colombia international’s treble helped fire Liverpool to the top of the Champions League standings and maintained its 100% record this season in European club soccer’s elite competition. Diaz impudently scooped the ball over Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky in the 61st minute at Anfield to open the scoring. He struck again in the 83rd and completed his hat trick in the second minute of stoppage time.

