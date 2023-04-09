Liverpool fights back to earn 2-2 draw with Arsenal

By JAMES ROBSON The Associated Press
Arsenal's Granit Xhaka reacts at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield in Liverpool, England, Sunday, April 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jon Super]

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Roberto Firmino scored an 87th-minute equalizer to put a dent in Arsenal’s Premier League title challenge and earn a 2-2 draw for Liverpool. The Brazilian forward rose at the far post to complete a rousing comeback from the Merseyside club after Arsenal had raced to a two-goal lead at Anfield. Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus had put the league leaders in control. But Mohamed Salah reduced the deficit before halftime and then missed a penalty after the break. Arsenal was looking set to extend its lead at the top to eight points over Manchester City. But Firmino struck what could be a decisive goal in the title race.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.