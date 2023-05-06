Liverpool fans boo anthem to honor King Charles III

LONDON (AP) — Liverpool fans have booed as expected when the national anthem was played to honor newly crowned King Charles III. The English Premier League contacted the five clubs hosting games on Saturday to “strongly suggest” they play “God Save the King” before kickoff, mere hours after the coronation. Liverpool said it would comply though warned that some of its supporters “have strong views on it.” They jeered at the anthem at Anfield before the team beat Brentford 1-0. Liverpool supporters have a history of it. Others embraced the occasion. Tottenham showed live coverage of the coronation on a big screen outside the stadium for fans with tickets to its home game against Crystal Palace.

