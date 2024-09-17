Liverpool fan dies after road traffic accident in Italy ahead of game against AC Milan

MILAN, Italy (AP) — A Liverpool fan who traveled to Italy to watch the Champions League game against AC Milan has died following a road traffic accident, the Premier League club said. Philip Dooley – described as a lifelong Liverpool supporter – was involved in an accident in Bergamo in the early hours of the morning. “The thoughts and prayers of everyone connected to the club are with Philip’s family, friends and fellow supporters at this extremely difficult time,” Liverpool said in a statement. Liverpool said members of staff were working with local police and the consulate and was providing “support to other fans impacted by this devastating incident.”

