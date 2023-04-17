Liverpool ends barren run by thrashing Leeds 6-1 in EPL

LEEDS, England (AP) — Liverpool has won for the first time in five English Premier League games after thrashing Leeds 6-1 at Elland Road. Liverpool hadn’t tasted victory in more than six weeks, since routing Manchester United 7-0. Cody Gakpo’s opener and Mohamed Salah’s quickfire addition made for a 2-0 halftime lead. Then Liverpool tore apart Leeds in the second half. Salah and Diogo Jota finished with a pair each and Darwin Nunez came off the bench to score late. Leeds halved the deficit two minutes after the break when Ibrahima Konate was caught in possession by Luis Sinisterra, who lifted his effort over goalkeeper Alisson to make it 2-1. But the Leeds defense collapsed in familiar fashion eight days after losing at home to Crystal Palace 5-1.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.