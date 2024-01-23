Liverpool defends Salah against accusations he is not committed to Egypt after injury

Liverpool has defended Mohamed Salah against accusations he is showing a lack of commitment to Egypt by returning to his club from the Africa Cup of Nations to get treatment on a hamstring injury. Salah is scheduled to fly back to England on Wednesday to begin rehab in an effort to get healthy again before the end of the competition. Liverpool assistant coach Pep Lijnders says Salah has a “proper tear in his hamstring” and is expected to be out for three to four weeks. Former Egypt international Ahmed Hassan says Salah should be staying with the Egypt squad “no matter what, even if he only had one leg to stand on.”

