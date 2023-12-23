Liverpool defender Tsimikas injured after colliding with Klopp in game against Arsenal

Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas has been injured after colliding with his manager Jurgen Klopp on the sideline during the English Premier League game against Arsenal. Tsimikas was challenged by Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka and stumbled into Klopp, who then landed on top of him. After being treated by medical staff, Tsimikas was brought off with an apparent shoulder injury. Joe Gomez replaced him in the 35th minute. Klopp was OK. It was 1-1 at the time.

