Liverpool defender Joel Matip set to miss rest of season after rupturing ACL

By The Associated Press
Liverpool's Joel Matip lies on the pitch in pain during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Fulham at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jon Super]

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Liverpool center back Joel Matip could be out for the season after rupturing his ACL. Matip sustained the injury during Liverpool’s 4-3 win over Fulham on Sunday when grasped his right knee before leaving in the second half. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed the nature of Matip’s injury after his team’s 2-0 win at Sheffield United on Wednesday. Klopp says “it’s an ACL, ruptured. Very unfortunate but that’s it.” It leaves Liverpool with Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez as possible center-back partners for captain Virgil van Dijk.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.