Liverpool defender Joel Matip set to miss rest of season after rupturing ACL

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Liverpool center back Joel Matip could be out for the season after rupturing his ACL. Matip sustained the injury during Liverpool’s 4-3 win over Fulham on Sunday when grasped his right knee before leaving in the second half. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed the nature of Matip’s injury after his team’s 2-0 win at Sheffield United on Wednesday. Klopp says “it’s an ACL, ruptured. Very unfortunate but that’s it.” It leaves Liverpool with Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez as possible center-back partners for captain Virgil van Dijk.

