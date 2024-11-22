Liverpool defender Alexander-Arnold to return ‘soon’ but in doubt for Real Madrid game

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold hasn’t returned to team training yet after of a hamstring injury and could miss next week’s Champions League game against Real Madrid. Liverpool manager manager Arne Slot provided the injury update Friday. The England international was ruled out for Sunday’s Premier League match at last-place Southampton. Liverpool sits atop the standings in both competitions. They expect to be without goalkeeper Alisson Becker and forward Diogo Jota at least through the Madrid game Wednesday at Anfield.

