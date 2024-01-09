Liverpool defender Alexander-Arnold to miss three weeks because of a knee injury

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool says defender Trent Alexander-Arnold will be sidelined for three weeks because of a slightly torn knee ligament. The right-back hyperextended his knee during Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Arsenal in an FA Cup third-round game Sunday. The team says tests showed a “little tear” to the lateral ligament. Liverpool leads the Premier League by three points and was already preparing for an extended stretch without top scorer Mohamed Salah who is on international duty with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.