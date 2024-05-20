Liverpool confirms Arne Slot as Jurgen Klopp’s replacement

Liverpool has confirmed Arne Slot as its new manager to replace the departing Jurgen Klopp. The English Premier League club made the announcement on Monday. Slot is taking on one of the biggest jobs in soccer after signing a long-term contract with the six-time European Cup winner and 19-time English champion. And his task is made even more difficult by following in the footsteps of Klopp, who ended Liverpool’s 30-year wait for the English title in 2020 and won a full set of major trophies in his time at Anfield. The 45-year-old Slot comes in with a winning record of his own after leading Feyenoord to the Dutch title last year and following that with the Dutch Cup this season.

