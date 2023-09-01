Liverpool completes midfield overhaul with $43M signing of Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool has completed the overhaul of its midfield by signing Netherlands international Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich in a deal worth 40 million euros on the final day of the summer transfer window. Gravenberch joins fellow midfielders Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo in joining Liverpool this summer while Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have left. The 21-year-old Gravenberch has signed a five-year deal just 12 months after joining Bayern from Ajax. Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel was willing to let Gravenberch leave because he didn’t fit into the system.

