Liverpool chairman hopes for Premier League games in New York as FIFA reviews traditional rules

The chairman of Liverpool is “determined one day” to see the storied English soccer team to play a Premier League game in New York. Tom Werner detailed his hopes to the Financial Times in an interview published Friday, but the idea met immediate resistance from fans. The topic of top European leagues staging games abroad has been revived after FIFA recently opened a review of its rules blocking so-called “out-of-territory” games. The Premier League proposed in 2008 to stage an extra round of games each season outside England, but it met with strong opposition from supporter groups as well as FIFA. If FIFA changes its policy, the U.S. and Saudi Arabia are likely destinations.

