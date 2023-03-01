Liverpool beats Wolves 2-0, closes in on 4th place in EPL

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool boosted its chances of getting back in the Champions League qualification places in the Premier League by beating Wolverhampton 2-0 thanks to second-half goals by Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah. Liverpool climbed to sixth and is now six points behind fourth-place Tottenham with a game in hand. Van Dijk stooped to head in a cross from Diogo Jota from close range in the 73rd minute before Salah bundled the ball into the net after Kostas Tsimikas surged forward from left back to provide the center. It was Salah’s 127th Premier League goal for Liverpool. That’s one short of Robbie Fowler’s club-record tally in the competition.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.