Liverpool beats West Ham 2-1, not giving up on top-4 finish

LONDON (AP) — Liverpool is not giving up on a top-four finish in the Premier League however unlikely it seems. A 2-1 win at West Ham was a third straight victory for Jurgen Klopp’s team and it was sealed by Joel Matip’s header from a corner in the 67th minute at the Olympic Stadium. Lucas Paqueta put West Ham ahead with a fierce strike from outside the area in the 12th minute. Liverpool equalized through Cody Gakpo off another long-range strike six minutes later. Liverpool climbed to sixth place and six points behind fourth-place Manchester United. United has two games in hand and the first comes at Tottenham on Thursday.

