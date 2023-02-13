Liverpool beats Everton 2-0, Gakpo gets his first Reds goal

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Cody Gakpo finally got off the mark as Liverpool beat Everton 2-0 in the 242nd Merseyside derby. The Holland forward tapped in from close range in the 49th minute after Mo Salah had opened the scoring in the first half to set up Liverpool’s first win in the Premier League this year. Gakpo had failed to score in his previous six appearances for his new club, but couldn’t miss after Trent Alexander-Arnold fired a cross to the far post.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.