Liverpool beats Crystal Palace 1-0 to increase Premier League lead

Liverpool extended its lead at the top of the Premier League after a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace. Diogo Jota’s ninth-minute goal saw the Merseyside club move four points clear of second-place Manchester City which was playing Fulham later on the day. But it wasn’t all good news for Liverpool manager Arne Slot after goalkeeper Alisson suffered a latest injruy and substituted in the second half. Alisson, who has only recently returned from a muscle injury, was holding the back of his right leg after limping off the field at Selhurst Park.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.