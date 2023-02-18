Liverpool beats 10-man Newcastle to boost EPL top-4 hopes

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Liverpool boosted its push for a top-four finish with a 2-0 win at 10-man Newcastle in the English Premier League, with January signing Cody Gakpo scoring for the second game in a row. A rampant Liverpool was already two goals up by the time Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope was sent off in the 22nd minute for a straight red card after handling the ball outside the area. The win means Liverpool cut the gap to fourth-place Newcastle to six points and have a game in hand to boot. Darwin Nunez opened the scoring with an emphatic finish in the 10th minute and Gakpo doubled the lead seven minutes later.

