Liverpool and United call on fans to stop ‘tragedy chanting’

By The Associated Press
FILE - In this file photo dated April 16, 1989, a Liverpool Football Club fan places a pair of football boots in the goal at the Kop end of Anfield Stadium as hundreds came to mourn the loss of fellow Liverpool fans. Liverpool and Manchester United have jointly called on fans to end “tragedy chanting” ahead of their Premier League match on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at Anfield. The longtime rivals issued a statement Saturday from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and United counterpart Erik ten Hag calling for an end to chants about tragedies such as Munich and Hillsborough. (AP Photo/Peter Kemp, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Peter Kemp]

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool and Manchester United have jointly called on fans to end “tragedy chanting” ahead of their Premier League match on Sunday at Anfield. The longtime rivals issued a statement from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and United counterpart Erik ten Hag calling for an end to chants and online abuse about tragedies such as Munich and Hillsborough. Ten Hag says “it’s unacceptable to use the loss of life … to score points.” Klopp says, “If we can keep the passion and lose the poison, it will be so much better.” Eight United players died in a 1958 Munich air disaster. Ninety-seven Liverpool supporters died from the crush at an overcrowded Hillsborough Stadium in 1989.

