Liverpool and Leverkusen kept on track to meet in Europa League final after quarterfinal draw made

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen were kept apart in the draw Friday for the Europa League quarterfinals and can only meet if they reach the final. Liverpool was paired with Atalanta in the quarterfinals with the first leg at Anfield on April 11. The return in Bergamo is one week later. Bundesliga leader Leverkusen was drawn against West Ham. Leverkusen is coached by former Liverpool star Xabi Alonso and is unbeaten in all competitions this season. Alonso is widely seen as a leading candidate to replace Jurgen Klopp when he steps down as Liverpool manager at the end of the season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.