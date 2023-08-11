Liverpool and Brighton reach agreement over transfer of Moises Caicedo but deal not done

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his club has reached an agreement with Brighton to sign Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo. The deal is worth a reported 110 million pounds ($140 million) and that would be a record fee for a transfer in Britain. The 21-year-old Caicedo has yet to agree personal terms or undertake a medical examination. Caicedo’s move would complete a huge offseason overhaul of Liverpool’s midfield following the arrival of Alexis Mac Allister also from Brighton and Dominik Szoboszlai from Leipzig. Five midfielders including Fabinho and Jordan Henderson have left Anfield this summer.

