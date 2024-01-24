Liverpool advances to the English League Cup final after 3-2 aggregate win over Fulham

LONDON (AP) — Liverpool will play Chelsea in a repeat of the 2022 English League Cup final after a 1-1 draw against Fulham secured a 3-2 aggregate win in the semifinals. Jurgen Klopp’s team carried a 2-1 first leg lead and completed the job at Craven Cottage to set up the final at Wembley Stadium next month. Luis Diaz’s 11th-minute strike proved decisive as Fulham evened the score on the night through Issa Diop’s goal in the 76th. It is a return to trophy contention for Liverpool after ending last season empty-handed and missing out on qualification for the Champions League.

