Liverpool advances to the English League Cup final after 3-2 aggregate win over Fulham

By The Associated Press
Liverpool's Luis Diaz celebrates after scoring against Fulham during the English League Cup semi final second leg soccer match between Fulham and Liverpool, at Craven Cottage stadium in London, England, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kin Cheung]

LONDON (AP) — Liverpool will play Chelsea in a repeat of the 2022 English League Cup final after a 1-1 draw against Fulham secured a 3-2 aggregate win in the semifinals. Jurgen Klopp’s team carried a 2-1 first leg lead and completed the job at Craven Cottage to set up the final at Wembley Stadium next month. Luis Diaz’s 11th-minute strike proved decisive as Fulham evened the score on the night through Issa Diop’s goal in the 76th. It is a return to trophy contention for Liverpool after ending last season empty-handed and missing out on qualification for the Champions League.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.