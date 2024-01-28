Liverpool advances in the FA Cup in Klopp’s first game since announcing plans to stand down

It was business as usual for Liverpool in its first game since Jurgen Klopp announced his shock decision to walk away at the end of the season. The Merseyside club advanced to the fifth round of the FA Cup after a 5-2 win against second division Norwich. How Klopp would love to end his trophy-laden reign on a winning note by guiding Liverpool to more silverware this year. And victory at Anfield kept alive his team’s four-pronged trophy pursuit. Liverpool secured a place in League Cup final this week. It currently tops the Premier League and is also in the knockout stages of the Europa League.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.