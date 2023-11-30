Liverpool advances in Europa League. Aubameyang hat trick for Marseille includes overhead kick

By KAREL JANICEK The Associated Press
West Ham's Tomas Soucek, left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Europa League group A soccer match between FK TSC Backa Topola and West Ham United at the TSC Arena in Backa Topola, Serbia, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darko Vojinovic]

Liverpool advanced to the round of 16 of the Europa League with a game to spare after Luis Díaz and Cody Gakpo scored early to set the tone in a 4-0 victory over Austria’s LASK. Leverkusen remained the only team with a perfect record after five games after a 2-0 victory at Hacken in Group H. Atalanta advanced directly to the round of 16 despite 1-1 draw at home with Sporting Lisbon. Tomáš Souček struck late again to help West Ham beat TSC Bačka Topola 1-0 and advance to the knockout stage. Brighton advanced from Group B after a 1-0 win over 10-man AEK in Athens.

