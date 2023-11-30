Liverpool advances in Europa League. Aubameyang hat trick for Marseille includes overhead kick

Liverpool advanced to the round of 16 of the Europa League with a game to spare after Luis Díaz and Cody Gakpo scored early to set the tone in a 4-0 victory over Austria’s LASK. Leverkusen remained the only team with a perfect record after five games after a 2-0 victory at Hacken in Group H. Atalanta advanced directly to the round of 16 despite 1-1 draw at home with Sporting Lisbon. Tomáš Souček struck late again to help West Ham beat TSC Bačka Topola 1-0 and advance to the knockout stage. Brighton advanced from Group B after a 1-0 win over 10-man AEK in Athens.

