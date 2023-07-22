Live updates | Scheffler’s run of top-12 finishes in jeopardy after poor 3rd round at British Open

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — No. 1-ranked Scottie Scheffler’s run of consecutive top-12 finishes is in jeopardy after a 1-over- par 72 in the third round of the British Open. Scheffler is 4 over for the tournament in a tie for 65th early in the round. The American player had a round that included five bogeys and four birdies. Scheffler has finished 12th or better in his last 19 tournaments this season. Patrick Cantlay finished with a 4-under 67. He was at 1 under for the tournament. Brooks Koepka also had a 1-over 72 to stay at 4 over.

