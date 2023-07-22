Live updates | Scheffler’s run of top-12 finishes in jeopardy after poor 3rd round at British Open

By The Associated Press
United States' Rickie Fowler walks off the 18th green after completing his round during the second day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jon Super]

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — No. 1-ranked Scottie Scheffler’s run of consecutive top-12 finishes is in jeopardy after a 1-over- par 72 in the third round of the British Open. Scheffler is 4 over for the tournament in a tie for 65th early in the round. The American player had a round that included five bogeys and four birdies. Scheffler has finished 12th or better in his last 19 tournaments this season. Patrick Cantlay finished with a 4-under 67. He was at 1 under for the tournament. Brooks Koepka also had a 1-over 72 to stay at 4 over.

