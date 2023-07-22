Live updates | Rahm on a roll at British Open after four straight birdies

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Jon Rahm has finally gotten on a roll at the British Open. The world No. 3 has made four straight birdies from No. 9 and moved into a tie for fourth place on 3-under par. He is still seven shots off leader Brian Harman. Rahm is 5 under for his third round. Harman arrived at Royal Liverpool 2 1/2 hours before the scheduled start time of his round at 3.30 p.m. local time. His overnight lead of five strokes is still intact.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.