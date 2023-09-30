Live updates | Day 2 of the Ryder Cup begins and Europe makes another fast start against the US

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — The Americans needed a fast start to Day 2 of the Ryder Cup after resuming with a five-point deficit to Europe. They didn’t get it. All the foursomes matches are out on the course at Marco Simone and the U.S. team is 3 down in the lead match and 4 down in the second match. Europe’s first pairing of Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood won the first three holes against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg are out for Europe in the second match and won the first four holes against Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka. The Europeans led 6 1/2-1 1/2 after Day 1 to tie for their best start to a Ryder Cup.

