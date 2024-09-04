Live fan calls can be minefields in tough times, but some SEC coaches still take them on radio shows

A handful of Southeastern Conference coaches are still taking live calls from fans on their radio shows. Incidents like those with Clemson’s Dabo Swinney and Tyler from Spartanburg haven’t deterred them. Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer, Tennessee’s Josh Heupel, Kentucky’s Mark Stoops and South Carolina’s Shane Beamer still take questions from fans over the phone. The questions can be playful and positive after wins or critical during tough times. As Beamer says, “If they think I’m doing a crappy job, they have every right to call in and question what we’re doing.”

