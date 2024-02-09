LIV players coming back to PGA Tour? That depends on whether they want to return

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LIV Golf is a different breed of golf with its 54-hole tournaments, guaranteed cash and music blaring. And it’s not going anywhere soon. Even as golf tries to become whole again, the debate is how players who defected to the Saudi-funded league should be punished. But that’s overlooking a key question: Do they even want to come back? The mood at LIV Golf Las Vegas is the players are happy enough playing for the rival circuit. Some would like to play one or two PGA Tour events they like. The key to the sharp the divide remains the majors.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.