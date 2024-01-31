LIV officially adds European tour player of year Meronk, Lucas Herbert and 2 others for 54-man field

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — LIV Golf now has 54 players for its third season. The Saudi-funded league officially added Adrian Meronk and Lucas Herbert to the league that now has 13 four-man teams. LIV also said Hudson Swafford and Laurie Canter of England will play as wild cards. They will compete as individuals and be eligible for the individual points title. But they won’t be part of a team. That gives the league 54 players and allows for threesomes on every hole for the shotgun start. Meronk was voted player of the year on the European tour last year.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.