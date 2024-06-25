LIV Golf’s Lee Westwood is at U.S. Senior Open for over-50 tour debut

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Lee Westwood wants golf’s powers to stop fighting so players like him can get back on the course, where the fans want them. The two-time Masters runner-up and former No. 1 golfer in the world is at the Newport Country Club this week for the U.S. Senior Open, making his over-50 tour debut a year late in part because of a PGA Tour ban on LIV Golf defectors. The 51-year-old Westwood received an invite to the Senior Open, which is run by the USGA, as a recent Ryder Cup participant. Richard Bland has also earned an invitation for winning the Senior PGA Championship. The only other LIV golfer over 50 is Phil Mickelson, who hasn’t expressed an interest in the senior tour.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.