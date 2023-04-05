LIV golfers add betting dynamic to Masters

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The addition of LIV golfers to this week’s Masters field has created betting options for those wanting to wager on golf’s first major of the year. Westgate SuperBook golf oddsmaker Jeff Sherman said his company’s properties have taken quite a bit of money on whether one of the LIV golfers will win this weekend. The LIV tour, Sherman said, doesn’t attract much wagering compared to the PGA Tour. “But interestingly enough, we’ve been writing a decent amount of handle already on the best finish out of the LIV golfers out of that 18,” Sherman said.

