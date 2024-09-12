LIV golfer Jon Rahm appeals European tour fines and is clear to play in the Spanish Open

Jon Rahm has finally appealed the European tour sanctions against him for playing Saudi-backed LIV Golf events. The appeal means the Spaniard is clear to play European tour events until an independent panel decides whether he must pay fines to be a member. Rahm is required to play three European tour events to be eligible for the Ryder Cup next year. The Olympics counts toward the minimum. The appeal process is no different than it is for other LIV players like Tyrrell Hatton and Adrian Meronk. European captain Luke Donald says he’s happy Rahm gets to play the European tour events.

