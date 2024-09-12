LIV golfer Jon Rahm appeals European tour fines and is clear to play in the Spanish Open

By DOUG FERGUSON The Associated Press
Captain Jon Rahm, of Legion XIII, hits from the 17th tee during the final round of LIV Golf Greenbrier at The Old White at The Greenbrier, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. (Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via AP) )[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Trotman]

Jon Rahm has finally appealed the European tour sanctions against him for playing Saudi-backed LIV Golf events. The appeal means the Spaniard is clear to play European tour events until an independent panel decides whether he must pay fines to be a member. Rahm is required to play three European tour events to be eligible for the Ryder Cup next year. The Olympics counts toward the minimum. The appeal process is no different than it is for other LIV players like Tyrrell Hatton and Adrian Meronk. European captain Luke Donald says he’s happy Rahm gets to play the European tour events.

