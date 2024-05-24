LIV Golf player Richard Bland makes senior major debut and ties for lead at Senior PGA Championship

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Richard Bland of LIV Golf is making his senior major debut and making the most of it. Bland played bogey-free at Harbor Shores for a 64. That gives him a share of the first-round lead with Richard Green on Australia in the Senior PGA Championship. Bland was eligible last year for a one-time exemption from a European tour win in the last five years. But he was playing a LIV Golf event that week. The PGA of America honored the exemption this year. Defending champion Steve Stricker and Mike Weir were in the group two shots behind.

