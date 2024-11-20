LIV Golf player Hatton picked for Ryder Cup warm-up event for European hopefuls

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Tyrrell Hatton is the only player from LIV Golf who will play in a Ryder Cup warm-up event in January overseen by Europe captain Luke Donald. Hatton will play for Britain & Ireland against Continental Europe in the Team Cup in Abu Dhabi from Jan. 10-12. The competition is used to give European players some match-play prep ahead of the Ryder Cup, whose next edition is in New York in September. The No. 16-ranked Hatton underlined his desire to be part of Europe’s Ryder Cup team that will defend the trophy at Bethpage Black by making himself available for the Team Cup. Jon Rahm, another LIV Golf player, will not be playing the Team Cup.

