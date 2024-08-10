Liu Huanhua wins China’s fourth weightlifting gold at the Paris Olympics

PARIS (AP) — Liu Huanhua has won China’s fourth weightlifting gold medal through the first seven competitions at the Paris Olympics. Liu beat Tokyo champion Akbar Djuraev of Uzbekistan in the new 102-kilogram division. Djuraev got silver and Belarusian Yauheni Tsikhantsou bronze as a neutral athlete. China won seven of the 14 weightlifting events in 2021. Li Wenwen could give China another gold in the women’s 81-plus kilograms weight class on Sunday. The U.S. has its first gold since 2000 after Olivia Reeves won in the women’s 71 kilograms.

