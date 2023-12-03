Littlepage-Buggs scores 18, No. 13 Baylor women cruise past Oregon 71-51

WACO, Texas (AP) — Darianna Littlepage-Buggs scored 18 points, Aijha Blackwell had a double-double and No. 13 Baylor defeat Oregon 71-51. Dre’una Edwards added 14 points for the Bears, who were held under 80 points for the first time this season. Blackwell had 10 points, 12 rebounds and five steals. Phillipina Kyei had 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Ducks. Oregon’s only lead was 2-0 and then Littlepage-Buggs had six points in a 13-2 run. Edwards had consecutive layups to close the first quarter with a 21-12 lead. It was 37-24 at the half.

