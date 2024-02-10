Littlepage-Buggs, Fontleroy lead No. 18 Baylor women past No. 22 West Virginia 65-58

WACO, Texas (AP) — Darianna Littlepage-Buggs and Bella Fontleroy had double-doubles and No. 18 Baylor ended No. 22 West Virginia’s seven-game winning streak 65-58. Both teams came in averaging 77 points or better but it was an offensive struggle all day and when the Mountaineers scored six quick points to pull within 63-58, Baylor helped out with three turnovers. But on West Virginia’s last gasp, the Bears stole the ball with just over 10 seconds to go. West Virginia shot 32% (21 of 65), making just 5 of 23 from 3-point range (22%) but Baylor had 19 turnovers and despite an eight-rebound advantage, the Bears had three fewer offensive rebounds. Littlepage-Buggs had 14 points and 10 rebounds, Fontleroy had 12 and 10. Ja’Naiya Quinerly had 13 points for the Mountaineers.

