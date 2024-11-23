Littlepage-Buggs, Felder help No. 18 Baylor women roll past Southern Miss 101-55 in Bahamas

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Darianna Littlepage-Buggs scored 19 points, Yaya Felder had 14 points, eight rebounds and eight assists and No. 18 Baylor coasted to a 101-55 win over Southern Mississippi to open the Battle 4 Atlantis. Jada Walker added 17 points and eight assists for the Bears, who play the Indiana-Columbia winner in the semifinals. Je’Mya Evans and Melyia Grayson both had 12 points for the Lady Eagles. Southern Miss made 8 of 13 shots in the first quarter and trailed just 25-18 despite being outrebounded 15-3. That caught up to the Lady Eagles in the second quarter when the Bears outscored them 27-8 for a 52-26 halftime lead. Baylor made 10 of 17 shots in the second quarter with six 3-pointers, three each by Fontleroy and Andrews. Southern Miss was 3 of 9 with seven turnovers.

