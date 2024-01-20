Littlepage-Buggs, Andrews lead No. 12 Baylor to 77-74 victory over UCF

WACO, Texas (AP) — Darianna Littlepage-Buggs scored 24 points, Sarah Andrews had a double-double and four key free throws in the final minute, and No. 12 Baylor snapped a two-game losing streak by defeating Central Florida 77-74. Baylor took a four-point lead into the final minute, then UCF’s Kaitlin Peterson hit a jumper to get the Knights within 73-71. Andrews made two free throws with 26 seconds left then UCF’s Mya Burns managed to draw a foul while making a layup and her free throw made it 75-74. Andrews went to the line again for Baylor and her two made free throws gave the Bears a 77-74 lead with nine seconds left. Burns then missed a potential tying shot with one second left.

