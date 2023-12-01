Littlepage-Bugg, Edwards each have double-doubles and No. 13 Baylor women defeat SMU 85-61

DALLAS (AP) — .Darianna Littlepage-Buggs scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and No. 13 Baylor steadily pulled away for an 85-61 win over SMU. Bella Fontleroy added 17 points for the Bears and Dre’una Edwards added 10 with 11 rebounds. Sarah Andrews hit a 3-pointer to cap a 7-0 run that put the Bears on top for good at 14-11. Fontleroy’s layup made it 28-18 early in the second quarter but the Mustangs got it back to 33-32 on a 3-pointer by Tiara Young. The Bears then scored the next nine, with Littlepage-Buggs making a layup with a second left for a 42-32 lead. Tamia Jones had 17 points to lead the Mustangs

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.