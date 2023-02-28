Littlepage-Boggs leads Baylor women over No. 12 Texas 63-54

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Freshman Darrianna Littlepage-Buggs finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds off the bench to lead Baylor to a 63-54 victory over No. 12 Texas. Littlepage-Buggs, who averages 9.5 rebounds per game to lead all first-year players, has 10 double-doubles this season for the Bears (19-10, 10-7 Big 12 Conference). She has garnered seven Big 12 freshman of the week awards. Sarah Andrews added 17 points and seven rebounds, while Ja’Mee Asberry scored 10. Reserve Taylor Jones paced the Longhorns (22-8, 13-4) with 15 points and 13 rebounds for her third double-double. Rori Harmon totaled 12 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Shaylee Gonzales scored 10. Front-running Texas leads No. 16 Oklahoma by a half-game heading into the final weekend of the regular season.

