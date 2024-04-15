Lithuania’s Mykolas Alekna breaks discus throw record that stood since 1986

RAMONA, Okla. (AP) — Mykolas Alekna of Lithuania broke a world record in the discus throw that had stood since 1986 on Sunday at the Oklahoma Throws Series competition. Alekna’s throw of 243 feet, 11 inches (74.35 meters) eclipsed the mark of 243 feet (74.08 meters) set by Germany’s Jurgen Schult on June 6, 1986. Alekna’s throw was originally measured at 244-1 (74.41) but later revised, according to World Athletics. The record is subject to ratification. The 21-year-old Alekna, a junior at the University of California, is a two-time medal winner at the world championships. He captured a silver medal at the 2022 worlds in Oregon and bronze last summer in Hungary.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.