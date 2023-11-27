Listed as doubtful, Maxx Crosby starts for Raiders and sacks Patrick Mahomes

By MARK ANDERSON The Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, bottom, sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Locher]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Maxx Crosby was listed as doubtful all week with a knee injury. He didn’t practice once. With Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in town, the Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end was determined to get in the starting lineup. Crosby started for Las Vegas and sacked Mahomes once, raising his total this season to 11 1/2, during the Raiders’ 31-17 loss to Mahomes and the Chiefs on Sunday.

