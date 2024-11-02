Lipscombe kicks 4 field goals, defense has 4 takeaways, Presbyterian tops Dayton 28-7

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Peter Lipscombe kicked four field goals and Tariq Hollinger recovered two fumbles to help Presbyterian beat Dayton 28-7. Quante Jennings and Worth Warner added touchdown runs for the Blue Hose, who won their second-straight after three straight close games, two in overtime. After Lipscombe opened the scoring with a 37-yard field goal, the Flyers’ punter botched the snap in the end zone four plays later to give Presbyterian a 5-0 lead. Lipscombe then added short field goals after three rushing touchdowns. The first two were by the Blue Hose, a 12-yard run by Jennings in the second quarter and an eight-yard run by Warner in the third. Jennings finished with 89 yards. In the closing seconds of the third quarter Mason Hackett had a two-yard run for Dayton.

