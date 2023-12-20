Lipscomb winger Tyrese Spicer taken by Toronto with top pick in MLS draft

NEW YORK (AP) — Tyrese Spicer, a high-scoring winger from Lipscomb University, was selected by Toronto with the top pick in the Major League Soccer draft. The 23-year-old junior from Trinidad and Tobago had 14 goals this season, scoring in his first 10 matches, to give him 29 goals in 57 career college games. Colorado selected Duke midfielder Wayne Frederick second, Dallas took Oregon State forward Logan Farrington third and Colorado went for Maryland forward Kimani Stewart-Baynes fourth. Austin took Washington defender Nate Jones fifth and traded him to Colorado for $250,000 in 2024 general allocation money and the 31st pick.

