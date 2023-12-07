Lions worried more about how Bears are playing than the possibility of payback for earlier comeback

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Detroit Lions look to beat the Chicago Bears for the second time in four weeks when they visit Soldier Field on Sunday. Detroit comes in having won four of five. That includes a wild comeback against Chicago at Ford Field on Nov. 19. The NFC North leaders scored 17 points in the final 2 minutes, 59 seconds to rally from 12 down in a 31-26 victory. The Lions followed that with a loss to Green Bay before winning 33-28 at New Orleans last week. The Bears bounced back from the loss at Detroit by winning the following week at Minnesota and are coming off a bye.

