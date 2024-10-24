Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams won’t fight 2-game suspension

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams announced Thursday he will accept a two-game suspension by the NFL for violating the league’s performance-enhancing substance policy. Williams had said he had “no choice but to take it on the chin” to a Monday report on the suspension. He issued a statement Thursday confirming he was notified of the suspension earlier this week. Williams called the news a complete surprise because he doesn’t take supplements or vitamins and is cautious even with over-the-counter medicine. That means Williams will miss Sunday’s game for the Lions hosting Tennessee on Sunday and a Nov. 3 visit to NFC North rival Green Bay.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.