Lions tight end Sam LaPorta is active while Rams safety Fuller is out for wild-card playoff game

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta is active for the wild-card playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams a week after his status was put in doubt with a left knee injury. Rams safety Jordan Fuller was ruled out for Sunday night’s game after being listed as questionable with an ankle injury, keeping the team’s second-leading tackler off the field. Los Angeles did have tight end Tyler Higbee and right guard Kevin Dotson in the lineup after both were questionable with injuries. The Lions previously ruled out punt returner and receiver Kalif Raymond.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.